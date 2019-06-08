Cabbage’s homer leads Fort Myers to 4-2 win over Jupiter

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) -- Trey Cabbage hit a solo home run in the sixth inning, leading the Fort Myers Miracle to a 4-2 win over the Jupiter Hammerheads on Saturday.

The home run by Cabbage gave the Miracle a 3-2 lead.

The Miracle tacked on another run in the eighth when Jose Miranda hit a solo home run.

Lewin Diaz homered and singled for Fort Myers.

Alex Phillips (2-2) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Jupiter starter Taylor Braley (0-4) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

For the Hammerheads, James Nelson doubled and singled.