Amador’s triple leads DSL D-backs2 to 6-1 win over DSL Brewers

, (AP) -- Alexander Amador hit a three-run triple in the fourth inning, leading the DSL D-backs2 to a 6-1 win over the DSL Brewers on Saturday.

The triple by Amador, part of a four-run inning, gave the DSL D-backs2 a 5-1 lead before Jose Marcano hit an RBI single later in the inning.

Rigoberto Borbolla (2-0) got the win with four innings of scoreless relief while DSL Brewers starter Rafael Garcia (0-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.