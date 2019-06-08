Jerez’s single leads DSL Phillies White to 7-5 win over DSL Cardinals Red

, (AP) -- Albert Jerez hit a two-run single in the eighth inning, leading the DSL Phillies White to a 7-5 win over the DSL Cardinals Red on Saturday.

The single by Jerez capped a three-run inning and gave the DSL Phillies White a 7-5 lead after Raulyn Blanc scored on an error earlier in the inning.

Brayan Gonzalez scored on a double and Jeury Corona scored when a runner was thrown out in the first inning to give the DSL Phillies White a 2-0 lead. The DSL Cardinals Red came back to take the lead in the sixth inning when they put up five runs, including a two-run single by Jesus Orecchia and an RBI single by Bryan Matute.

DSL Phillies White cut the deficit to 5-4 in the seventh when Jerez scored on a wild pitch.

Luis Vegas (2-0) got the win in relief while Miguel Maiz (1-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.