Jimenez’s single leads DSL Tigers1 to 7-5 win over DSL Rangers2

, (AP) -- Jeremy Jimenez hit a two-run single in the fourth inning, leading the DSL Tigers1 to a 7-5 win over the DSL Rangers2 on Saturday.

The single by Jimenez scored Carlos Medrano and Cesar Calderon to give the DSL Tigers1 a 3-2 lead.

With the score tied 3-3 in the sixth, the DSL Tigers1 took the lead for good when Kevin Nivar scored on an error.

DSL Rangers2 saw its comeback attempt come up short after Robert Gonzalez hit an RBI triple and then scored on a single by Frankely Hurtado in the eighth to cut the DSL Tigers1 lead to 7-5.

Enrique Yeguez (1-0) got the win in relief while Peniel Mena (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

For the DSL Rangers2, Gonzalez tripled and doubled, scoring a run and also driving one home.