Encarnacion, Sanchez spur DSL Marlins to 4-3 win over DSL Royals1

, (AP) -- Yoelvis Sanchez homered and had two hits, and Breidy Encarnacion allowed just one hit over five innings as the DSL Marlins topped the DSL Royals1 4-3 on Saturday.

Encarnacion (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out one while allowing one run.

Up 1-0 in the fourth, DSL Marlins extended its lead when Sanchez scored on a passed ball.

DSL Royals1 answered in the top of the next frame when Xionel Garcia hit a solo home run to get within one.

The DSL Marlins later tacked on two runs in the sixth when Julio Machado scored on a wild pitch and Sanchez hit a solo home run to secure the victory.

DSL Royals1 saw its comeback attempt come up short after Yesi Medina hit an RBI single in the seventh inning and Jean Ramirez hit a sacrifice fly in the eighth to cut the DSL Marlins lead to 4-3.

Luis Villar (0-2) went four innings, allowing two runs and four hits in the Dominican Summer League game. He also struck out seven and walked one.

For the DSL Royals1, Garcia homered and singled, scoring two runs.