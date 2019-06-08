Vettel, Leclerc 1-2 in final practice at Canadian GP

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany sits in his car during the second practice session at the Formula One Canadian Grand Prix auto race, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Montreal. Paul Chiasson

Sebastian Vettel was fastest ahead of Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc in final practice for the Canadian Grand Prix ahead of qualifying later Saturday.

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton set the quickest time with about 10 minutes remaining in third practice, but the Mercedes driver was then beaten by Leclerc before Vettel went even quicker.

Ferrari is looking for its first victory of the season after six races.

Mercedes has won all of them with four victories for the five-time F1 champion Hamilton and two for teammate Valtteri Bottas.

Montreal's Circuit Gilles Villeneuve has several long straightaways which could advantage Ferrari given its superior straight-line speed.

Vettel won here last year from pole position.

Hamilton had a rare mishap in second practice Friday when he hit a wall after puncturing his right rear tire.