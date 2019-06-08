Tigers take 3-game skid into matchup with Twins

Minnesota Twins (42-20, first in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (23-37, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Kyle Gibson (6-2, 3.75 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) Tigers: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit enters the game as losers of their last three games.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Tigers are 10-11 against teams from the AL Central. Detroit has a collective on-base percentage of .288, last in the MLB. Miguel Cabrera leads the club with a mark of .357.

The Twins have gone 13-5 against division opponents. Minnesota has hit 120 combined home runs this season, most in the American League. Eddie Rosario leads the club with 18 homers. The Twins won the last meeting 6-3. Ryne Harper secured his first victory and Mitch Garver went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Minnesota. Joe Jimenez registered his fourth loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cabrera leads the Tigers with 27 RBIs and is batting .294. Niko Goodrum is 15-for-46 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Jorge Polanco leads the Twins with 32 extra base hits and has 32 RBIs. C.J. Cron is 9-for-31 with five doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .252 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Twins: 6-4, .271 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by three runs

Tigers Injuries: Jordan Zimmermann: 10-day IL (elbow), Tyson Ross: 10-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Jordy Mercer: 10-day IL (quad), Josh Harrison: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jeimer Candelario: 10-day IL (shoulder).

Twins Injuries: Adalberto Mejia: 10-day IL (calf).