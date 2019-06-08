Avans’ homer leads Rancho Cuca. to 6-5 win over Inland Empire

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) -- Drew Avans hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning, leading the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes to a 6-5 win over the Inland Empire 66ers on Friday.

The home run by Avans capped a four-run inning and tied the game 5-5 after Marcus Chiu hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The Quakes took the lead for good in the eighth when Connor Wong hit an RBI double, bringing home Donovan Casey.

Wes Helsabeck (4-0) got the win in relief while Austin Warren (2-5) took the loss in the California League game.

The 66ers squandered some scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss.

With the win, Rancho Cuca. improved to 8-4 against Inland Empire this season.