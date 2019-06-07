Taylor’s double leads Arkansas over Tulsa in 9 innings

TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- Logan Taylor hit a two-run double in the top of the ninth inning to help lead the Arkansas Travelers to an 8-5 win over the Tulsa Drillers in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday.

The double capped the four-run inning for the Travelers after Evan White and Kyle Lewis hit RBI singles to give them the lead.

In the bottom of the inning, Tulsa scored on a single by Zach McKinstry that brought home Josh Thole. However, the rally ended when Dan Altavilla struck Cody Thomas out to end the game.

The Travelers tied the game 4-4 in the seventh when Lewis hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Nick Zammarelli.

White homered and singled three times, scoring three runs and driving home a couple in the win. Donnie Walton singled four times, scoring two runs.

Altavilla (3-0) got the win in relief while Shea Spitzbarth (2-2) took the loss in the Texas League game.

McKinstry homered and singled, driving home two runs for the Drillers.

The Travelers swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 10-1. Arkansas improved to 16-8 against Tulsa this season.