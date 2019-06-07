Quiala, Ramos spur Sacramento to 10-0 win over New Orleans

METAIRIE, La. (AP) -- Henry Ramos homered and had two hits, and Yoanys Quiala allowed just four hits over six innings as the Sacramento River Cats defeated the New Orleans Baby Cakes 10-0 on Friday.

Quiala (3-2) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked one.

Sacramento took the lead in the first when Ramos hit a solo home run and Chris Shaw hit a two-run home run.

Sacramento later scored in three additional innings to finish off the shutout, including a three-run eighth.

Hector Noesi (5-3) went six innings, allowing five runs and nine hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out six and walked one.

The Baby Cakes were held scoreless for the fourth time this season, while the River Cats' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.