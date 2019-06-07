Robinson, Camargo lift Great Lakes over South Bend 10-1

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) -- Dan Robinson doubled and singled twice, driving home three runs as the Great Lakes Loons beat the South Bend Cubs 10-1 on Friday.

Jair Camargo doubled and singled twice with two runs for Great Lakes.

Great Lakes had a pair of big innings in the blowout victory, scoring four runs in the first inning and five in the second.

In the first, Luke Heyer hit a two-run single, while Robinson hit a two-run single in the second.

Great Lakes starter John Rooney (2-1) picked up the win after allowing three hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Brailyn Marquez (3-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game after allowing eight runs and five hits over 1 1/3 innings.