Rooker’s homer leads Rochester to 7-4 win over Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) -- Brent Rooker hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning, leading the Rochester Red Wings to a 7-4 win over the Pawtucket Red Sox in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday.

The home run by Rooker capped a five-run inning and gave the Red Wings a 7-4 lead after Drew Maggi hit a two-run home run earlier in the inning.

Fernando Romero (2-1) got the win in relief while Jenrry Mejia (2-5) took the loss in the International League game.

The Red Wings swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 19-4.