Perez’s single leads Wilmington to 2-0 win over Fayetteville

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) -- Cristian Perez hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning, leading the Wilmington Blue Rocks to a 2-0 win over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Friday.

The single by Perez scored Nick Pratto and was the game's last scoring play.

Josh Dye (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Brett Conine (1-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

The Woodpeckers were blanked for the second time this season, while the Blue Rocks' staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.