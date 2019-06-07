Irvin, Pineda lead Hagerstown to 5-1 win over Delmarva

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) -- Israel Pineda singled twice, and Jake Irvin threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings as the Hagerstown Suns topped the Delmarva Shorebirds 5-1 on Friday.

Irvin (4-3) picked up the win after he struck out three and walked two while allowing two hits.

Up 2-0 in the fourth, Hagerstown added to its lead when Jacob Rhinesmith hit a two-run single.

The Suns tacked on another run in the fifth when Pineda scored when a runner was thrown out.

Ofelky Peralta (4-1) went four innings, allowing four runs and six hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out six and walked three.

Despite the loss, Delmarva is 6-3 against Hagerstown this season.