Moss, Daal lead Chattanooga to 7-1 win over Tennessee

KODAK, Tenn. (AP) -- Scott Moss tossed a three-hit complete game and Calten Daal had two hits and three RBI, as the Chattanooga Lookouts topped the Tennessee Smokies 7-1 on Friday.

Moss (4-2) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked two while allowing one run.

Chattanooga started the scoring in the second inning when Daal and Gavin LaValley scored on an error.

After Chattanooga added a run in the fourth on a single by Mitch Nay, the Smokies cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Jhonny Pereda hit an RBI single, bringing home Vimael Machin.

The Lookouts later added three runs in the sixth and one in the seventh. In the sixth, Daal hit a two-run triple, while TJ Friedl hit a solo home run in the seventh.

Oscar De La Cruz (3-3) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing six runs and seven hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out six and walked two.