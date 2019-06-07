Dodgers hit the road against the Giants in division matchup

Los Angeles Dodgers (43-20, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (25-36, fifth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (5-0, 3.20 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) Giants: Drew Pomeranz (1-6, 8.08 ERA, 1.87 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals San Francisco and Los Angeles will play on Friday at Oracle Park.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Giants are 11-14 against NL West teams. The San Francisco pitching staff owns a team ERA of 4.69, Jeff Samardzija paces the staff with a mark of 3.61.

The Dodgers are 15-6 in division matchups. Los Angeles has slugged .469, the best mark in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the team with a .721 slugging percentage, including 35 extra-base hits and 20 home runs. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Belt leads the Giants with nine home runs and has 27 RBIs. Brandon Crawford is 7-for-30 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 35 extra base hits and is batting .370. Corey Seager is 12-for-36 with six doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .232 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .300 batting average, 2.87 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Giants Injuries: Nick Vincent: 10-day IL (pectoral), Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Bergen: 10-day IL (shoulder), Buster Posey: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Dodgers Injuries: Tony Cingrani: 10-day IL (shoulder), A.J. Pollock: 10-day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 10-day IL (hip).