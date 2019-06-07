Pittsburgh opens 3-game series at Milwaukee

Pittsburgh Pirates (30-31, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (35-28, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Rookie Davis (0-0, 5.87 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (7-1, 3.82 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts Pittsburgh to begin the three game series.

The Brewers are 15-10 against the rest of their division. Milwaukee has hit 108 combined home runs this season, most in the National League. Christian Yelich leads the club with 23 homers.

The Pirates have gone 12-11 against division opponents. The Pittsburgh pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.97. Jordan Lyles leads the team with a 3.38 earned run average. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with 66 hits and is batting .328. Yasmani Grandal has 11 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 56 RBIs and is batting .338. Colin Moran is 10-for-35 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .265 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by five runs

Pirates: 4-6, .306 batting average, 6.46 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Gio Gonzalez: 10-day IL (arm), Jhoulys Chacin: 10-day IL (back).

Pirates Injuries: Trevor Williams: 10-day IL (side), Jameson Taillon: 60-day IL (elbow), Chris Stratton: 10-day IL (side), Edgar Santana: 60-day IL (elbow), Chad Kuhl: 60-day IL (elbow), Keone Kela: 10-day IL (shoulder), Nick Burdi: 60-day IL (biceps), Corey Dickerson: 60-day IL (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: 60-day IL (finger), Jung Ho Kang: 10-day IL (side), Erik Gonzalez: 60-day IL (collarbone), Francisco Cervelli: 10-day IL (concussion).