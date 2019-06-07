Sports
Querecuto hits walk-off single, Reno beats Nashville 11-10
RENO, Nev. (AP) -- Juniel Querecuto hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Reno Aces beat the Nashville Sounds 11-10 on Thursday. With the victory, the Aces swept the three-game series.
Wyatt Mathisen scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a ground out by Cody Decker and then went to third on a single by Querecuto.
The Sounds tied the game 10-10 in the top of the seventh when Adam Moore hit an RBI single, bringing home Tyler Pill.
Reliever Jimmie Sherfy (1-1) went one scoreless inning, striking out one to pick up the win. Jett Bandy (0-1) allowed one run and got two outs in the Pacific Coast League game.
In the losing effort, Nashville got contributions throughout its order, as five players picked up at least a pair of hits. Moore homered and singled, driving home three runs.
