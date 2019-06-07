Navarro’s single leads Monterrey to 2-1 win over Tijuana

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) -- Yamaico Navarro hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Sultanes de Monterrey to a 2-1 win over the Toros de Tijuana on Thursday.

The single by Navarro capped a two-run inning and gave the Sultanes a 2-1 lead after Victor Mendoza hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

In the bottom of the sixth, Tijuana broke a scoreless tie on a wild pitch that scored Isaac Rodriguez Salazar.

Felipe Gonzalez (3-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Jesus Pirela (1-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game.