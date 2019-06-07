Oramas leads Tabasco to 3-1 win over Campeche

TABASCO, Mexico (AP) -- Juan Pablo Oramas pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings, leading the Olmecas de Tabasco over the Piratas de Campeche in a 3-1 win on Thursday.

Oramas (2-5) allowed three hits while striking out two and walking two to pick up the win.

Tabasco started the scoring in the second inning. After hitting a single with two outs, Ramon R Ramirez advanced on singles by Alan Espinoza and Adrian Tovalin, and then scored on a single by Tovalin.

After Tabasco added two runs, the Piratas cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Henry Alejandro Rodriguez hit an RBI single, bringing home Olmo Rosario.

Marco Carrillo (1-6) went seven innings, allowing three runs and nine hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out seven and walked one.