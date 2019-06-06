Mejia, Amador lead the way for Monclova

MONCLOVA, Mexico (AP) -- Alex Mejia tripled and singled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one as the Acereros del Norte defeated the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos 7-5 on Thursday.

Rodolfo Amador homered and doubled with three RBIs for Monclova.

Down 1-0 in the second, Dos Laredos tied the game when Rudy Flores hit a solo home run.

After Monclova added a run in the second on a single by Tito Polo, the Acereros added to their lead in the third inning when Juan Carlos Perez hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run double by Amador.

The Acereros later tacked on two runs in the fifth when Amador hit a solo home run and Mejia hit an RBI single to secure the victory.

Dos Laredos saw its comeback attempt come up short after Flores and Roberto Valenzuela hit solo home runs to help cut the Monclova lead to 7-5.

Monclova starter Geno Encina (2-1) picked up the win despite allowing four runs over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Luke Heimlich (4-4) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and six hits over four innings.

Flores homered twice, driving in three runs and scoring a pair for the Tecolotes. Valenzuela homered and singled, also stealing a base.