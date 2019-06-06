Heim’s double leads Midland to 5-2 win over Frisco

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) -- Jonah Heim hit a two-run double in the first inning, leading the Midland RockHounds to a 5-2 win over the Frisco RoughRiders on Thursday.

The double by Heim scored Tyler Ramirez and Luis Barrera to give the RockHounds a 2-0 lead.

After Midland added a run in the third on a single by Chase Calabuig, the RoughRiders cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Brendon Davis hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Michael De Leon.

The RockHounds later tacked on a run in both the fifth and seventh innings. Ramirez scored on a forceout in the fifth before coming home on an error in the seventh.

Midland right-hander Kyle Friedrichs (1-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Jonathan Hernandez (2-4) took the loss in the Texas League game after giving up four runs and nine hits over five innings.

Preston Beck doubled and singled for the RoughRiders.