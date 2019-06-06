Rivera leads Augusta to 3-1 win over Kannapolis

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (AP) -- Blake Rivera struck out 10 hitters over six innings, leading the Augusta GreenJackets over the Kannapolis Intimidators in a 3-1 win on Thursday.

Rivera (3-4) allowed one hit while walking two to pick up the win.

Up 1-0 in the third, Augusta extended its lead when Diego Rincones hit an RBI single, bringing home Anyesber Sivira.

After Augusta added a run in the seventh on a triple by Mikey Edie, the Intimidators cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Michael Hickman hit a solo home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Davis Martin (3-5) went six innings, allowing two runs and four hits to take the tough loss in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out eight and walked one.