Stephen’s single leads Reading to 3-2 win over Akron

AKRON, Ohio (AP) -- Josh Stephen hit a run-scoring single in the ninth inning, leading the Reading Fightin Phils to a 3-2 win over the Akron RubberDucks on Thursday.

Cornelius Randolph scored on the play after he was hit with a pitch to lead off the inning, advanced to second on a single by Grenny Cumana and then went to third on a walk by Henri Lartigue.

The RubberDucks tied the game 2-2 when Ka'ai Tom hit an RBI single, bringing home Ernie Clement in the eighth.

Addison Russ (1-3) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Anthony Gose (0-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the RubberDucks, Tom doubled twice and singled.