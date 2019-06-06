Sports
De La Trinidad, Miranda lead the way for Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) -- Ernie De La Trinidad tripled and singled twice, driving in two runs as the Fort Myers Miracle topped the Florida Fire Frogs 7-4 on Thursday.
Jose Miranda doubled and singled with a run and an RBI for Fort Myers.
Fort Myers started the scoring in the first inning. After reaching base on a fielder's choice, Lewin Diaz advanced on singles by Trevor Larnach and Miranda, and then scored on a single by Miranda.
Trailing 7-1, the Fire Frogs cut into the deficit with three runs in the eighth inning, including a double by Riley Delgado that scored Shean Michel.
Fort Myers right-hander Jordan Balazovic (4-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on five hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Nolan Kingham (3-4) took the loss in the Florida State League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and nine hits over 4 1/3 innings.
Michel singled three times, scoring two runs for the Fire Frogs.
Fort Myers improved to 5-2 against Florida this season.
Comments