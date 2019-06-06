Abreu, Nevin lift Hartford over Trenton 9-3

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) -- Willie Abreu doubled and singled twice as the Hartford Yard Goats defeated the Trenton Thunder 9-3 on Thursday.

Tyler Nevin homered and singled with a pair of runs and a couple of RBIs for Hartford.

Hartford started the scoring with a big second inning, when it scored five runs, including a three-run home run by Colton Welker.

The Yard Goats later added single runs in four additional innings to secure the victory.

Hartford southpaw Jack Wynkoop (5-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on six hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Albert Abreu (2-5) took the loss in the Eastern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and six hits over three innings.