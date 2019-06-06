Collins, Escobar lead the way for Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Zack Collins homered and singled, scoring two runs as the Charlotte Knights defeated the Louisville Bats 5-2 on Thursday.

Alcides Escobar homered and singled with two runs for Charlotte.

Up 1-0 in the third, Louisville added to its lead when Alex Blandino hit a solo home run.

After tying the game in the fourth, the Knights took the lead for good with two runs in the sixth inning. Escobar and Collins hit solo home runs en route to the two-run lead.

The Knights tacked on another run in the eighth when Daniel Palka hit a solo home run.

Charlotte southpaw Justin Nicolino (4-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on nine hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Vladimir Gutierrez (2-5) took the loss in the International League game after giving up four runs and seven hits over six innings.