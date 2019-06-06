Durna, Morel lead South Bend to 4-1 win over Bowling Green

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) -- Tyler Durna hit a solo home run in the seventh inning, and Christopher Morel homered and had two hits as the South Bend Cubs beat the Bowling Green Hot Rods 4-1 on Thursday. With the victory, the Cubs swept the three-game series.

The home run by Durna, part of a two-run inning, gave the Cubs a 2-1 lead before Morel hit a solo home run later in the inning.

The Cubs tacked on another run in the eighth when Andy Weber hit an RBI triple, driving in Delvin Zinn.

Zach Mort (4-2) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Bowling Green starter Alan Strong (4-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

With the win, South Bend improved to 5-1 against Bowling Green this season.