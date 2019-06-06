Rodriguez’s single leads Campeche to 17-9 win over Tabasco

TABASCO, Mexico (AP) -- Henry Alejandro Rodriguez hit a two-run single in the fifth inning, leading the Piratas de Campeche to a 17-9 win over the Olmecas de Tabasco on Wednesday.

The single by Rodriguez came in the midst of a four-run inning and gave the Piratas an 8-6 lead. Later in the inning, Rodriguez scored on a wild pitch.

Campeche later scored in three additional innings, including a five-run ninth, when Carlos Mendivil hit a solo home run to help put the game away.

Francisco Haro (1-2) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Chris Rocha (0-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

The seven extra-base hits for Campeche included a season-high six doubles.

Ronnier Mustelier homered and singled three times, driving home three runs and scoring a couple for the Olmecas. Daniel Carbonell doubled and singled twice, driving home two runs.