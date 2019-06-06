Tanielu, Jones lead the way for Round Rock

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Nick Tanielu homered twice, scoring four runs while driving in two as the Round Rock Express beat the Las Vegas Aviators 11-5 on Wednesday.

Taylor Jones singled three times with a run and an RBI for Round Rock.

Round Rock scored in seven different innings in the victory, including the third, when it crossed the plate for three runs, including an RBI single by Anibal Sierra and an RBI double by AJ Reed.

Round Rock right-hander Akeem Bostick (4-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Parker Dunshee (1-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up six runs and five hits over 2 1/3 innings.

For the Aviators, Corban Joseph doubled and singled twice.