Arredondo’s homer leads Puebla to 6-5 win over Oaxaca
PUEBLA, Mexico (AP) -- Jesus Arredondo hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, leading the Pericos de Puebla to a 6-5 win over the Guerreros de Oaxaca on Wednesday.
The home run by Arredondo scored Nick Torres to give the Pericos a 6-4 lead.
In the top of the ninth, Oaxaca cut into the lead on a wild pitch that scored Moises Sierra.
Zack Segovia (3-3) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Oaxaca starter Esmil Rogers (5-4) took the loss in the Mexican League game.
Erick Rodriguez homered and singled for the Guerreros.
