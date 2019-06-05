Sandoval, Salcedo lead the way for Mobile

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) -- Brandon Sandoval singled four times, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple as the Mobile BayBears topped the Chattanooga Lookouts 7-5 on Wednesday. The win snapped a six-game losing streak for the BayBears and a three-game winning streak for the Lookouts.

Erick Salcedo doubled and singled twice for Mobile.

Mobile took the lead in the first when it exploded for five runs, including two RBI each from Sandoval and Roberto Baldoquin.

The BayBears later tacked on two runs in the fifth when Connor Justus and Salcedo hit RBI singles to secure the victory.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Chattanooga saw its comeback attempt come up short after TJ Friedl scored on an error in the ninth inning to cut the Mobile lead to 7-5.

Mobile right-hander Jesus Castillo (3-6) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Tony Santillan (2-3) took the loss in the Southern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and seven hits over four innings.