Sunitsch, Garcia lift Wisconsin over Kane County 6-0

GENEVA, Ill. (AP) -- Gabriel Garcia doubled and singled twice, and Scott Sunitsch allowed just five hits over seven innings as the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers defeated the Kane County Cougars 6-0 on Wednesday.

Sunitsch (4-5) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked three.

In the top of the first, Wisconsin scored four runs, including RBI singles by Leugim Castillo and Korry Howell. The Timber Rattlers then added single runs in the sixth and seventh innings. In the sixth, Garcia hit an RBI single, while David Fry hit a solo home run in the seventh.

Michel Gelabert (1-1) allowed four runs and got two outs in the Midwest League game.

The Cougars were blanked for the fourth time this season, while the Timber Rattlers' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.