Mejia, Arteaga lift Omaha over Albuquerque 5-1

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) -- Erick Mejia homered and doubled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple as the Omaha Storm Chasers topped the Albuquerque Isotopes 5-1 on Wednesday.

Humberto Arteaga doubled and singled with two runs for Omaha.

Omaha started the scoring in the first inning when Mejia hit a two-run home run.

After Omaha added two runs in the sixth, the Isotopes cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Brian Mundell scored on a groundout.

The Storm Chasers tacked on another run in the seventh when Nick Dini hit a solo home run.

Omaha right-hander Scott Blewett (4-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Tim Melville (3-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after allowing five runs and seven hits over seven innings.