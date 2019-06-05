Sports
Witte’s homer leads Pawtucket to 13-2 win over Lehigh Valley
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- Jantzen Witte hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Pawtucket Red Sox to a 13-2 win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Wednesday.
The home run by Witte scored Bryce Brentz to give the Red Sox a 2-0 lead.
The IronPigs cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Andrew Romine hit an RBI single, driving in Malquin Canelo.
Pawtucket later scored in four additional innings, including a five-run sixth, when Marco Hernandez hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Juan Centeno to help punctuate the blowout.
Pawtucket right-hander Teddy Stankiewicz (3-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Enyel De Los Santos (2-2) took the loss in the International League game after he allowed one run on just two hits over 3 2/3 innings.
Rob Brantly singled four times for the IronPigs.
Pawtucket improved to 6-3 against Lehigh Valley this season.
Comments