Fenter, Rom pitch Delmarva to 3-0 win over Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) -- Gray Fenter allowed just one hit over five innings, and Drew Rom was also effective on the mound, as the Delmarva Shorebirds shut down the Kannapolis Intimidators in a 3-0 win on Wednesday.

Fenter (5-1) struck out five to pick up the win.

In the top of the first, Delmarva took the lead on a sacrifice fly by Adam Hall that scored JC Encarnacion. The Shorebirds then added single runs in the third and eighth innings. In the third, Doran Turchin hit an RBI double, while Alexis Torres scored on a groundout in the eighth.

Johan Dominguez (2-3) went six innings, allowing two runs and four hits while striking out six in the South Atlantic League game.

The Intimidators were held off the scoreboard for the third time this season, while the Shorebirds' staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.

Delmarva improved to 11-2 against Kannapolis this season.