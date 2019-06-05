Mets’ Canó leaves game hours after coming off injured list

New York Mets' Robinson Cano, back in the lineup after a stint on the injured list, watches his groundout with the bases loaded during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in New York. Giants catcher Aramis Garcia is at left. AP Photo

Mets second baseman Robinson Canó has been pulled from New York's game against the San Francisco Giants hours after coming off the injured list.

New York said Canó left Wednesday night with tightness in his left quadriceps. He went on the IL two weeks ago after straining the muscle.

Canó hit two groundouts in two at-bats, including an inning-ending double play with the bases loaded in the third. He favored his left leg coming up the line and was beaten to the bag by about a step. Adeiny Hechavarria replaced him at second base to begin the fifth.

Canó said before the game he would be cautious to avoid re-injury, noting it might take a few games before he felt 100 percent.

Acquired last offseason from Seattle, Canó is hitting .238 with three homers and 14 RBIs for New York. He has been criticized for failing to hustle on a few groundball outs this season, then was injured running hard on a groundout two weeks ago.

Canó ran the bases and did other exercises Monday and Tuesday and was cleared after waking up feeling well Wednesday.

Outfielder Aaron Altherr was designated for assignment to open a roster spot.