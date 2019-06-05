Nottingham leads San Antonio to 7-5 win over Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- Jacob Nottingham had three hits and two RBI as the San Antonio Missions topped the Salt Lake Bees 7-5 on Tuesday.

San Antonio batted around in the first inning, sending 11 batters to the plate and scoring six runs, including a two-run double by Nottingham.

After Salt Lake scored three runs, the Bees cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Jarrett Parker hit a solo home run.

The Missions tacked on another run in the seventh when Cory Spangenberg hit an RBI double, scoring Nate Orf.

Salt Lake saw its comeback attempt come up short after Justin Bour hit an RBI double, scoring Brennon Lund in the ninth inning to cut the San Antonio lead to 7-5.

San Antonio starter Bubba Derby (2-3) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and nine hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Patrick Sandoval (1-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up six runs and four hits while only recording a single out.

Bour tripled and doubled, driving in two runs for the Bees. Ty Kelly tripled and doubled.