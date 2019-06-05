Phillips, Ramos fuel 9-4 San Jose win over Modesto

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) -- Heliot Ramos hit a two-run double in the third inning, and Aaron Phillips allowed just five hits over 5 2/3 innings as the San Jose Giants defeated the Modesto Nuts 9-4 on Tuesday.

The double by Ramos, part of a four-run inning, gave the Giants a 2-1 lead before Joey Bart hit a two-run home run later in the inning.

The Giants later added three runs in the fifth and two in the seventh. In the fifth, Courtney Hawkins hit a two-run home run, while Peter Maris hit a two-run single in the seventh.

Phillips (4-4) allowed two runs while striking out three to pick up the win.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Austin Hutchison (2-6) went five innings, allowing seven runs and 10 hits while striking out four in the California League game.