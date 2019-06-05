Woodford, Garcia carry Memphis to 9-3 win over Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) -- Adolis Garcia homered and had three hits, driving in three, and Jake Woodford allowed just five hits over seven innings as the Memphis Redbirds beat the Tacoma Rainiers 9-3 on Tuesday. The win snapped a 12-game losing streak for the Redbirds.

Woodford (4-2) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked one while allowing two runs.

Memphis took the lead in the first when it crossed the plate for four runs, including a two-run double by Garcia.

Following the big inning, the Rainiers cut into the deficit in the bottom of the frame when Jose Lobaton hit an RBI double and Jaycob Brugman hit a sacrifice fly.

The Redbirds later added two runs in the third and seventh innings and one in the eighth to secure the victory.

Anthony Misiewicz (2-2) went six innings, allowing six runs and eight hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out seven and walked one.