Delgado scores winning run in 10th, Saltillo beats Laguna 5-4 in walk-off finish

SALTILLO, Mexico (AP) -- Manny Rodriguez hit a sacrifice fly and drove in Kristian Delgado with the winning run in the 10th inning, as the Saraperos de Saltillo beat the Algodoneros Union Laguna 5-4 on Tuesday.

Delgado scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk and advanced to third on a double by Juan Perez.

The Algodoneros tied the game 4-4 in the top of the eighth when Missael Rivera hit a solo home run.

Reliever Mario Meza (3-1) went two scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out two to get the win. Axel Rios (0-2) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing one run and two hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out one and walked two.

The Algodoneros left some scoring opportunities on the table, stranding 12 baserunners in the loss. Rivera homered, doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs for the Algodoneros. Adrian Gutierrez homered and doubled.