Muno hits grand slam, leads Winston-Salem over Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, (AP) -- JJ Muno and Jordan George connected on back-to-back homers in the first inning, leading the Winston-Salem Dash to a 7-5 win over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Tuesday. The Dash swept the three-game series with the win.

Muno hit a grand slam before George hit a solo shot as part of a six-run inning that gave the Dash a 6-0 lead.

Following the big inning, the Woodpeckers cut into the deficit in the bottom of the frame when Marty Costes hit a three-run home run.

The Dash tacked on another run in the fourth when Muno scored on a wild pitch.

Fayetteville saw its comeback attempt come up short after Scott Manea hit an RBI single in the sixth inning and Colton Shaver drew a bases-loaded walk in the ninth to cut the Winston-Salem lead to 7-5.

Winston-Salem starter John Parke (3-2) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and six hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter J.P. France (1-5) took the loss in the Carolina League game after allowing five runs and three hits while only recording two outs.

For the Woodpeckers, Costes homered and singled, driving in three runs and scoring a pair.

Winston-Salem improved to 6-1 against Fayetteville this season.