Lee, Featherston lead NW Arkansas to 8-1 win over Arkansas

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) -- Khalil Lee hit a two-run homer in the first inning, and Taylor Featherston homered and had three hits, driving in three as the Northwest Arkansas Naturals defeated the Arkansas Travelers 8-1 on Tuesday.

The home run by Lee scored Nick Heath to give the Naturals a 2-1 lead.

The Naturals later scored in three additional innings to put the game out of reach, including three runs in the sixth.

NW Arkansas right-hander Ofreidy Gomez (3-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Scott Boches (0-1) took the loss in the Texas League game after giving up two runs and three hits over four innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Despite the loss, Arkansas is 10-4 against NW Arkansas this season.