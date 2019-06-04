Dickerson, Cordero lead the way for El Paso

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Alex Dickerson tripled and singled twice as the El Paso Chihuahuas defeated the Iowa Cubs 6-3 on Tuesday.

Franchy Cordero homered and doubled with two RBIs for El Paso.

El Paso started the scoring in the first inning when Luis Urias and Francisco Mejia scored on an error.

After El Paso added a run in the second on a double by Cordero, the Cubs cut into the deficit in the second inning when Phillip Evans hit a solo home run.

The Chihuahuas later added two runs in the third and one in the fourth. In the third, Esteban Quiroz hit a solo home run, while Cordero hit a solo home run in the fourth.

El Paso starter Kyle McGrath (3-1) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and eight hits over five innings. Opposing starter Matt Swarmer (4-6) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and nine hits over five innings.