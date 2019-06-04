Buehler, Seager held Dodgers beat Diamondbacks 3-1

Los Angeles Dodgers' Corey Seager (5) celebrates with Will Smith (16), Alex Verdugo (27), Justin Turner (10), and David Freese (25) after hitting a three-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the fourth inning during a baseball game, Monday, June 3, 2019, in Phoenix. AP Photo

Walker Buehler pitched eight innings of two-hit ball and Corey Seager hit a three-run homer as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Arizona Diamondback 3-1 Monday in the opener of a three-game series.

The NL West-leading Dodgers won their sixth straight, improving to 42-19. The Diamondbacks saw their two-game winning streak halted.

Seager hit a full-count pitch from Arizona starter Robbie Ray (4-3) out to left-center field in the top of the fourth to break a scoreless tie. Justin Turner singled and David Freese walked with one out ahead of Seager's eight homer of the season.

Buehler (6-1) carried a no-hitter into the bottom of the fifth inning and got the first two outs before Christian Walker homered. Buehler struck out a season-high 11 without a walk for his first career win over the Diamondbacks.

Arizona failed to provide enough run support for Ray, who gave up three runs on six hits in seven innings and struck out nine.

Kenley Jansen worked the ninth inning for his 18th save in 20 chances. Arizona brought the tying run to the plate with two outs, but David Peralta popped out to end the game.

CUBS 8, ANGELS 1

CHICAGO (AP) — Jon Lester allowed one run in seven innings, and Chicago beat Los Angeles in the makeup of a contest scheduled for April 14 that was postponed because of inclement weather.

Coming off three straight losses at St. Louis in which they scored six total runs, the Cubs broke loose with a five-run sixth inning. Javier Báez began the onslaught with a run-scoring double, one of his three RBIs, as Chicago picked up its second win in its past eight games.

Lester (4-4) allowed four singles, walked one and struck out six, giving up his only run on a sacrifice fly by Jonathan Lucroy in the seventh.

Former Cub Trevor Cahill (2-6) was charged with five runs on six hits and two walks in 4 1/3 innings in relief of opener Cam Bedrosian. Cahill has one win in his last nine appearances.

Báez and Willson Contreras homered off Luís Garcia in the seventh.