Soto hits walk-off homer in 10th, Aguascalientes beats Saltillo 7-5

AGUASCALIENTES, Mexico (AP) -- Saul Soto hit a walk-off two-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning, as the Rieleros de Aguascalientes beat the Saraperos de Saltillo 7-5 on Monday.

One batter earlier, Jose Vargas doubled, scoring Edson Garcia to tie the game 5-5.

The Saraperos took a 5-4 lead in the top of the 10th when Leandro Castro hit an RBI single, scoring Juan Perez.

Anthony Carter (6-2) got the win in relief while Rafael Martin (0-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Castro homered and singled twice, driving home two runs for the Saraperos.