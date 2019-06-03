Stafford leads Bradenton over Daytona 11-5

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Deon Stafford homered and had three hits, driving in four as the Bradenton Marauders beat the Daytona Tortugas 11-5 on Monday.

Bradenton scored in seven different innings in the victory, including the fifth, when it scored three runs, including an RBI single by Stafford.

Joe Jacques (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Daytona starter Reiver Sanmartin (2-4) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

Bradenton took advantage of some erratic Daytona pitching, drawing a season-high eight walks in its victory.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

With the win, Bradenton improved to 4-1 against Daytona this season.