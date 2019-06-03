Garabito leads NW Arkansas to 4-2 win over Arkansas

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) -- Gerson Garabito threw seven scoreless innings, leading the Northwest Arkansas Naturals over the Arkansas Travelers in a 4-2 win on Monday.

Garabito (3-3) allowed three hits while striking out five to get the win.

After six scoreless innings, NW Arkansas got on the board in the bottom of the seventh when Gabriel Cancel hit a solo home run and Nate Esposito hit an RBI single.

After NW Arkansas added two runs in the eighth on a home run by Emmanuel Rivera, the Travelers cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Nick Zammarelli hit a two-run home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Ricardo Sanchez (4-4) went 6 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and four hits to take the hard-luck loss in the Texas League game. He also struck out eight and walked two.

Despite the loss, Arkansas is 10-3 against NW Arkansas this season.