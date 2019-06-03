Munguia, Rincones lead the way for Augusta

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) -- Ismael Munguia singled four times, driving in a run and also scoring one as the Augusta GreenJackets beat the Asheville Tourists 9-8 on Monday.

Diego Rincones doubled and singled twice with two RBIs for Augusta.

Asheville cut the deficit to 7-6 in the fifth after Coco Montes hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run single by Grant Lavigne.

Augusta answered in the next half-inning, scoring two runs to extend its lead. Frankie Tostado and Rincones both drove in runs en route to the three-run lead.

The Tourists saw their comeback attempt come up short after Niko Decolati hit a two-run single in the sixth inning to cut the Augusta lead to 9-8.

Ben Madison (3-0) got the win in relief while Asheville starter Nick Bush (3-4) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.