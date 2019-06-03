Peterson hits grand slam, leads Toledo over Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Dustin Peterson hit a grand slam in the fifth inning, leading the Toledo Mud Hens to a 12-5 win over the Columbus Clippers on Monday.

The grand slam by Peterson scored Jake Rogers, Victor Reyes, and Daz Cameron to give the Mud Hens a 9-4 lead.

The Mud Hens later added two runs in the seventh and one in the eighth. In the seventh, Peterson and Kody Eaves both drove in a run, while Daniel Pinero scored on a groundout in the eighth.

John Schreiber (2-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Columbus starter Adam Plutko (1-3) took the loss in the International League game.